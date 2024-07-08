Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 400 Shares

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,200.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.98 per share, with a total value of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.08 and a 1 year high of C$17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRG.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

