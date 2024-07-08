Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $31.84

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.84, but opened at $55.80. Morphic shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 13,327,498 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.50.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
