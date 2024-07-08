Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,472,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 40.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,227,000 after buying an additional 109,212 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,937,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

