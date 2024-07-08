Nano Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $109.57 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,308.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.53 or 0.00575011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00114285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00266430 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00040349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063564 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

