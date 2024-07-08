Nano (XNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Nano has a total market cap of $108.79 million and $1.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00583681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00114898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00039918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064045 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

