National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTC opened at C$218.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$230.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$248.52. The company has a market cap of C$745.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$211.00 and a 52-week high of C$300.00.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

