National Bankshares Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.56.

Boralex Trading Down 0.3 %

Boralex stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.08. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$36.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million. Analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

