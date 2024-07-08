National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $69.12 on Monday.

National Health Investors stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Insider Activity

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

