Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 166,509 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $52.01.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

