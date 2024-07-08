Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.45% from the stock’s current price.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Get Our Latest Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of ATRC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. 629,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,183. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.