NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $16.11 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.