NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

