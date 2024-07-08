Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,998. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.