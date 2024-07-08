Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
