NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Ventum Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NexGen Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.44. 585,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,171. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$12.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.16.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.