NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Down 0.2%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.92 and last traded at $71.97. 622,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,787,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

