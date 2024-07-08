Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 3,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.5% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

