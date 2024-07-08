NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Down 2.3 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. 17,573,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,862,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.