NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.12

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.12 and last traded at $74.33, with a volume of 5405331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

