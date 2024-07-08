Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 47,515 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.10. 1,222,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

