Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 636,438 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $120,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. 891,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,775. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

