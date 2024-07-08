Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 674,366 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.67% of Synchrony Financial worth $115,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 715,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,564. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

