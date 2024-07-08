Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.65% of Steel Dynamics worth $153,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STLD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.99. 354,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,693. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.