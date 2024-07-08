Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 119,168 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,168 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $84,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. 2,449,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,225,738. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.