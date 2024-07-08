Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 124,277 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,277 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $141,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.22. 99,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,687. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

