Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 392 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

