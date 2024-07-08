Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 146,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $114,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 460,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.78. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.30 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.