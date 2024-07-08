Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $22,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.17. 235,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,431. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $282.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

