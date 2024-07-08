Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,427,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,043 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Toro were worth $128,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

