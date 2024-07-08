Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318,676 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.93% of Zebra Technologies worth $144,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

ZBRA traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $311.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,193. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

