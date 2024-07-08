Nordea Investment Management AB Has $103.85 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $103,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $323,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 53.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $507.98. 152,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

