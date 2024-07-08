Nordea Investment Management AB Has $125.50 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,044 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of Kroger worth $125,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.92. 1,690,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,388. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.