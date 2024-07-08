Nordea Investment Management AB Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SSNC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. 166,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.38.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
