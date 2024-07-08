Nordea Investment Management AB Has $158.59 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $158,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 286,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

