Nordea Investment Management AB Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

