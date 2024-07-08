Nordea Investment Management AB Has $180.86 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,689 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $180,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

DOX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $78.53. 157,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

