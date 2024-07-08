Nordea Investment Management AB Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 145.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,263. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.