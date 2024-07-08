Nordea Investment Management AB Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,406. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

