Nordea Investment Management AB Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.23. 179,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,407. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average is $158.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.