Nordea Investment Management AB Has $745.73 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,261 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $745,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 116,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 135.7% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.37. 1,271,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

