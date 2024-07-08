Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE GE traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,258. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $152.92.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

