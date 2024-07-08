Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in H World Group were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in H World Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in H World Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of H World Group stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $31.10. 1,427,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Macquarie began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

