Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,978 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Equinix worth $135,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equinix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $755.59. 111,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $756.35 and a 200-day moving average of $798.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

