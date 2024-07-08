Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,855 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Sysco worth $117,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Sysco by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 556,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

