Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,855 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Sysco worth $117,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Sysco by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 556,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.