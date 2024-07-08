Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 35,825 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,791. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

