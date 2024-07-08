Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 909 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.33.

AMP traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.75. 125,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,880. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

