Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.25% of Essential Utilities worth $126,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

