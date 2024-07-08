Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $116,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

