Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,104 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.62. 157,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,504. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

