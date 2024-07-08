Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 129,846 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,846 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.51% of Xcel Energy worth $151,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,906.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.17. 691,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,740. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

