Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 212,521 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,452,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,521 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $397,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,943,000 after buying an additional 3,159,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.13. 2,115,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,807. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

